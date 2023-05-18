John Paul College students Henry Vandenbroek, 15 (front left), Ioan Hutin, 15 (front right), Jake Atkinson, 15 (back left), and Louis Roulston, 15 (back right), at the Toi Ohomai automotive display. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tertiary study, tourism, technology, construction, volunteer groups and more - there was something for everyone to check out at the Rotorua Careers Expo.

The Energy Events Centre was bustling on Wednesday as hundreds of students and community members browsed the exhibits at the expo.

There were 86 exhibitors covering a range of vocational sectors, plus seven of New Zealand’s eight universities and two wānanga.

John Paul College student Caitlin Kinsella, 15, says she enjoyed being able to talk to universities at the expo, as she has always had an interest in law and it was interesting seeing all the different courses they provided - “It’s cool you could meet multiple at once.”

She says the different exhibits were eye-opening, and the expo had helped her look more into the health and beauty industry as an option too.

Caitlin says the Careers Expo is a great opportunity for students because it helps show them the range of jobs and study available, and showcases how there are different ideas to consider, rather than setting your mind immediately on one option.

John Paul College student Caitlin Kinsella, 15, explores options at the Rotorua Careers Expo. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ioan Hutin, 15, from John Paul College, was looking at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology’s automotive display with some of his fellow students at the expo.

He says he is already part of an automotive workshop through Toi Ohomai, which he attends once a week and where they are currently dismantling a car.

Ioan says he likes hands-on work and that this workshop was a great way for him to buff up his resume.

The Careers Expo is a great opportunity for kids and companies alike, he says.

“It helps show what you could be when you’re older and gives different career choices.”

Mila Marsters, 11, was at the expo with fellow Rotorua Intermediate pupils.

She says the nursing exhibit was one which had stood out to her, where they had the chance to learn about different organs.

“It’s [the expo] really helpful for intermediate and high school students to learn how to get a job and what jobs are available.”

Some of the career options she has in mind include a police officer, dentist and nurse.

A series of workshops ran alongside the expo, with rangatahi registering for these in advance.

Inspiring the Future explored technology and innovation pathways. Skills to Make It explored what’s important to get a job. Me He Tee (Like a Boss) provided an opportunity for rangatahi Māori to meet established Māori entrepreneurs to learn about their journey.

Rotorua Intermediate pupils Mila Marsters, 11 (left), and Diaz Stone, 12, joined the hundreds of others at the Rotorua Careers Expo. Photo / Andrew Warner





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







