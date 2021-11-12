'Absolutely terrible': Elderly couple killed in Taupō crash

Community members have paid tribute to the couple at the scene of the crash. Photo / David Beck

Community members have paid tribute to the couple at the scene of the crash. Photo / David Beck

An elderly Taupō couple were the pedestrians killed in a crash also involving a car on Taupō's lakefront on Thursday.

Abigail Vizenti, 87, and Arno Vizenti, 92, died after a crash on Lake Terrace between Huia and Tui Sts about 1.40pm.

Flowers and cards have been left near the scene of crash.

Owner of nearby Lakefront Lodge Debbie Raulet said the crash was "absolutely terrible".

She said her security cameras captured part of the incident and the lodge's receptionist witnessed it as she was arriving at work.

Raulet said the ambulance was at the scene "really quickly" and the road closed by emergency services for many hours after the crash.

"Everybody was really upset."

She understood the couple were residents of the area.

Bay Court Lakefront Motel manager Joseph Aguila said that afternoon he noticed a helicopter flying "too low" and went outside to check on the commotion.

He said he saw police covering a body under a vehicle with a smashed windscreen.

Police said inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.