Taupō people will be able to dance their way into the festive season when Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA hits the stage at the Great Lake Centre on December 19.

Direct from Australia, the well-travelled show returns for its first NZ performances since 2020 and will stop at a mammoth 33 venues around New Zealand in 46 days.

The show brings new cast member - Brit Jess Driver - in the role of Agnetha – to perform alongside Australian Zac Coombs as Bjorn, and South Africans Giselle Bouwer as Anni-Frid and André Behnke as Benny.

Producers Showtime Australia used the forced "downtime" during the recent pandemic to revamp production on the show so even repeat attendees will find it fresh and fun.

"Abba is famous for having those catchy classic tunes that never get old so it's a hard show to get sick of," says vocalist Bouwer.

The show promises over two hours of Abba's biggest hits each night, all performed live on stage by a hand-picked eight-piece international cast, with world-class production and visuals to accompany.

Tracks such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Knowing Me Knowing You, Money Money Money, Super Trouper, SOS, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Chiquitita, The Winner Takes It All and Thank You for the Music have all made the set list and are bound to turn each event into a joyous singalong.

Tickets for all events are available now, but selling quickly. To book, visit your venue's website or box office, or go to dancingqueenshow.com.au for more information.