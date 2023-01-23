M3GAN is creepy enough to haunt some viewers, thanks to Weta Workshop. Photo / Supplied

M3GAN is creepy enough to haunt some viewers, thanks to Weta Workshop. Photo / Supplied

M3GAN (102 Mins) (IMDB rating PG-13)

Screening in cinemas now

Directed by Gerard Johnstone

M3GAN is a killer-doll thriller.

Set in a speculative near future, using already available technology, it’s scarily close to what may lie ahead, if we let robots in too far.

The movie’s star is M3GAN, a blonde, blue-eyed, preppily dressed robot girl with the self-possessed bearing, understanding, communication skills and empathy of an adult.

She’s an embodied Alexa, with a huge brain and a memory that never gets stumped for an answer.

Artistic, musical, able to dance, she can also think for herself and most significantly, she has all-seeing eyes.

Any teen or adult who likes a good thriller and is intrigued by the potential of technology will enjoy M3GAN.

It’s definitely not for younger kids or those who can’t stand being scared out of their wits.

M3GAN is creepy enough to haunt some viewers, thanks to Weta Workshop.

She leaves Chucky in the dust.

Behind the scenes, there’s talent from the US and New Zealand.

Partly filmed in Auckland, a proxy for Seattle, the story was envisaged by New Zealander Gerard Johnstone.

Weta Workshops contributed.

Model 3 Generative Android, aka M3GAN (New Zealander Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), is the creation of expert horror story writers Akela Cooper and James Wan who start things rolling with IT engineer Gemma (Allison Williams) inventing and building M3GAN, aiming to put the company she works for out in front when it comes to capturing the market for new toys.

Each M3GAN must be paired with a child owner, who starts proceedings by pressing two of their own fingers into M3GAN’s palm. Information transfers and M3GAN is instantly the child’s best friend, teacher, parent-substitute and ultimate protector.

Delays in the invention lab put Gemma in the firing line. On top of that, her nine-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw), orphaned after a horrific opening scene car crash, comes to live with her.

Gemma wants to parent Cady but being wedded to her job, she feels she just can’t.

Just in time to be the parent substitute Gemma needs, completed M3GAN steps out of Gemma’s workshop.

When they see the perfect pairing of M3GAN and Cady, Gemma’s CEO (Ronny Chieng) and board, blatantly disregarding any moral hazards, excitedly prepare to release M3GAN to market.

Social services counsellor Lydia (Amy Usherwood) is dubious about Cady’s deep attachment to M3GAN.

Meanwhile, Gemma’s nosy neighbour Celia (Lori Dungey) suspects foul play when her precious dog mysteriously disappears.

Lydia and Celia, along with Officer Carter (Samson ChanBoon), try to stay calm as chaos ensues, but the audience knows a sensible approach is hopeless.

Things can only get worse.

It’s unsurprising that M3GAN’s dancing to Taylor Swift’s It’s Nice To Have A Friend is trending on TikTok and, although Gerard Johnstone didn’t expect the film to grab the public imagination, it’s doing brilliantly at the box office.

Highly recommended. Movies are rated: Avoid, Recommended, Highly recommended and Must see.

The first person to bring an image or hardcopy of this review to Starlight Cinema Taupo qualifies fora free ticket to M3GAN.