The weather has been settled and dry in Taupō over the past week. Photo / Merv Richdale

Last week’s January weather in Taupō was the most settled it has been for several weeks.

It was generally dry, mild and much more like summer.

No rain fell during last week, and with seven consecutive rain-free days, it was the longest dry period for eight months.

From April 23 last year until May 16, Taupō recorded 23 dry days - a long period without rain.

Day and night temperatures last week were considerably milder than at any time this summer, finishing close to the expected average for January.

The daily temperature for the week finished at 18.2C. The last few days were very warm, with the top temperature of 26.9 degrees being recorded on Saturday.

There were no major weather systems in the area and barometric pressures remained quite stable. Winds last week were subsequently mostly light.

February could well be hot and dry.

January 2023

Date, Max, Min, Mean, Frost Rain Pressure

15: 21.9, 10.4, 16.1, 1027

16: 23.5, 12.7, 18.1, 1028

17: 24.8, 12.9, 18.9, 1022

18: 23.0, 9.9, 16.4, 1016

19: 25.5, 13.6, 19.5, 1010

20: 25.5, 13.8, 19.6, 1008

21: 26.9, 10.9, 18.9, 1012

Total for month:

58.5

January Averages:

25.4, 12.8, 18.8, 86.5