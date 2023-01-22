Last week’s January weather in Taupō was the most settled it has been for several weeks.
It was generally dry, mild and much more like summer.
No rain fell during last week, and with seven consecutive rain-free days, it was the longest dry period for eight months.
From April 23 last year until May 16, Taupō recorded 23 dry days - a long period without rain.
Day and night temperatures last week were considerably milder than at any time this summer, finishing close to the expected average for January.
The daily temperature for the week finished at 18.2C. The last few days were very warm, with the top temperature of 26.9 degrees being recorded on Saturday.
There were no major weather systems in the area and barometric pressures remained quite stable. Winds last week were subsequently mostly light.
February could well be hot and dry.
January 2023
Date, Max, Min, Mean, Frost Rain Pressure
15: 21.9, 10.4, 16.1, 1027
16: 23.5, 12.7, 18.1, 1028
17: 24.8, 12.9, 18.9, 1022
18: 23.0, 9.9, 16.4, 1016
19: 25.5, 13.6, 19.5, 1010
20: 25.5, 13.8, 19.6, 1008
21: 26.9, 10.9, 18.9, 1012
Total for month:
58.5
January Averages:
25.4, 12.8, 18.8, 86.5