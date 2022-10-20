Jude Messenger, owner of The Bistro in Taupō, plans to celebrate the restaurant's 10th birthday in style. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Ten years of trading is an eternity in the hospitality industry and a great cause for celebration.

Jude Messenger, who owns The Bistro in Taupō with his wife Tiffany, is planning to celebrate the milestone in style with a 10-course degustation menu with matching wines for one night only and just 40 guests.

He expects the special evening to sell out pretty fast, but sat down with the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald to explain just what it takes to be successful in such a fickle industry.

"Making 10 years in any business is hard yakka, but in hospitality, it is especially difficult because it is such a fragile industry."

Right from the start, the philosophy has always been about providing seasonal ingredients, and fresh local products, at a reasonable price.

"We have really positioned ourselves as non-pretentious, casual, so that anyone can feel comfortable walking in - make a reservation or not - and deliver really good quality consistently at a price that the average Kiwi can afford."

Although the quality of the dining experience seems more in line with a fancy boutique restaurant, Jude says they pride themselves on their warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Although popular with couples and groups, he describes The Bistro as a family restaurant, because the whole family is involved.

"We have six children, and four of those six children have either worked here or are working here.

"They start at 12–years-old washing dishes, and when they are 14, they graduate to the front of house.

"When they are 18, they leave home - and with money in the bank, a genuine job skill and ambitions to pursue whatever they want to pursue, with hospitality always there as a really convenient income source."

He says the 10-course meal on November 18 will be carefully planned so people aren't bursting at the seams after six courses.

"Ultimately what I am doing is taking some of our favourite dishes from over the years, and refining them […] so that each dish is prepared and presented in its perfect form."

The Bistro already does a six-course degustation menu, with wine pairings, which is based on a sampling of the à la carte menu. It started just before Covid-19 and has proved hugely popular.

He will be closing the restaurant for the birthday dinner and seating guests on long tables, ensuring a unique winemakers-dinner style of event.