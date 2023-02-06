The weather has been a mixed bag in the beginning of the year but it had its moments, like this incredible sunset at the weekend. Photo / Merv Richdale

Despite a run of 14 consecutive days from January 13-26, when not a single drop of rain was recorded, January proved to be one of the wettest on record for Taupō.

The last five days produced 179mm of rain.

The month’s total rainfall finished at 242.5mm falling on 14 wet days, almost one-and-a-half times the monthly average.

January was indeed wet, but not the wettest January on record - that still belongs to January 2011 when the monthly rainfall was 350mm on eight wet days! That month saw a fall of 157mm in a 24-hour period on the 23rd.

There were two significantly wet days last month - Friday January 27 with 81.0 mm and January 28 with 87mm, meaning that 168mm fell in 48 hours.

While rain was a feature last month a lack of sunny days and cooler daytime temperatures prevailed.

The average maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees below normal), the average evening temperature registered 12.8 degrees - right on average - and the overall daily temperature was 17.3 degrees - 1.5 degrees below normal.

Taupō’s summer has so far been wet, sunless and cooler than usual.

January 2023

Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure

29 21.8 16.6 19.2 6.5 1021

30 22.5 14.9 18.7 1022

31 20.9 13.6 17.3 4.5 1022

Total for month 0 242.5

January Averages:

25.4 12.8 18.8 86.5