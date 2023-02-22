A day of surprises at Oruatua Recreation Reserve

There are a few more obstacles than usual at Oruatua Recreation Reserve thanks to Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

There are a few more obstacles than usual at Oruatua Recreation Reserve thanks to Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

Monday dawned a balmy day with no hint of the devastating weather of less than a week ago.

We witnessed some of the cyclone’s wrath as we drove to the start of our walk, seeing plantations of pine trees uprooted from the ground and others, more fortunate, with their top branches wrenched from their still standing trunks.

We began our walk at the Oruatua Recreation Reserve, where predator trapping has been undertaken since 2007 and for many years since 2014 volunteers from Project Tongariro have been working to clear scrubby vegetation and establish native trees.

Trees are purchased from the Tongariro Prison Nursery and latterly some were provided by Te Uru Rākau, Forestry NZ, and planted as part of the billion trees project Matariki Tu Rākau to honour NZ heroes.

These natives have grown a lot taller since our last visit but the fleabane and convolvulus, along with Himalayan honeysuckle, are choking invaders that are hampering the efforts of the volunteers to keep the land clear.

Strange paths of large pumice rocks glinted a silvery light in the sun. A local told us the river had flooded this piece of land only once in 10 years, but has then flooded six times since Christmas. Although the water recedes the pumice remains trapped around tree bases and along the riverside.

Once through the vegetation, we reached the pine-lined path leading to further fishing tracks. Barely metres in we met a formidable foe. A very large pine was sprawled across the track with the river blocking our way in front and more trees thwarting the “going around” option.

Some serious scrambling, ducking and “keep your head and pack down” soon had most of us through and en route again.

We passed the elbow in the river with its small weir and opposing spillway and then on to the sandy banks of the Tauranga Tāupo River.

Here, the river did not seem to be particularly fast-moving and the water was clear but we were unable to travel any further as the track appeared to be underwater.

Returning on the same path we were lucky to see a pīpīwharauroa perched in a willow. Oft heard rather than seen, the shining cuckoo with its barred underside and striking iridescent green feathers is much smaller than its long-tailed counterpart and migrates to the Solomons in the winter.

Next week we have a forest walk planned. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.