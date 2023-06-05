Kerence Stephen (left) worked with artist Jay Aplin to create his new exhibition at Taupo Museum, titled Neetneves.

Many artists spend years working towards their first exhibition, but one local student has already reached that lofty goal.

Jay Aplin was at Taupō Museum with a group from Lakeland Learning when he had a chance encounter with Kerence Stephen, the museum’s exhibitions officer.

Stephen invited the group to preview an upcoming exhibition.

The theme was Covid-19, which resonated with Aplin; he first picked up a paintbrush during the national lockdown as an outlet for his boredom and emotions.

Inspired by street art, the self-taught artist started to create a variety of works, beginning with spray cans and markers before branching out to incorporate paints, oils, screen printing and other methods into his abstract pieces.

“Using the same things that graffiti artists used made it more a sort of street art than just paintings, normal sorts of paintings that you’d see.”

Stephen and Aplin struck up a conversation and stayed in touch after the group’s visit.

Stephen was impressed by the progress and talent Aplin displayed and invited him to share his works with the public.

The result is an exhibition titled Neetneves — seventeen spelt backwards. The title was a playful way to drive home the young age of the debuting artist, but was also a three-generational effort.

When brainstorming for a title, Aplin’s mum suggested “Seventeen”, before his nanna proposed the backwards formatting.

Aplin liked it immediately.

“We were just kind of scrambling for a title ... it fit really well with the art.”

Jay Aplin created works like this one, called Eraser, using a variety of media and methods.

For Aplin, the opportunity to share what began as a hobby in his bedroom with other art enthusiasts was an unexpected turn.

“It wasn’t really ever created to be seen by anyone else.

“It was quite surprising when I was actually given the chance to be able to hang them up in a public space.”

The positive feedback was also a welcome boost, he said.

“It makes me feel a little prouder of the art that I’ve done because you don’t really know until other people start giving their opinion, but there have been really positive opinions of my art.”

“It’s definitely something that I will keep pursuing and keep going with.”

Stephen said she was glad to facilitate the exhibition with Aplin.

“I am really excited about Jay’s works and his use of paint and mixed media as creative mediums to express himself.”

“I am very proud of him to have achieved this at only 17.”

Neetneves is on at Taupō Museum until June 18. Entry is free for district residents with proof of address.