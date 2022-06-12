Towncentre Taupō's Fly Away May promotion winner Kylee Ludlam (left) with Simone Dasent from Flight Centre Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Towncentre Taupō's Fly Away May promotion winner Kylee Ludlam (left) with Simone Dasent from Flight Centre Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Kylee Ludlam has some planning to do after winning Towncentre Taupō's Fly Away May competition.

Kylee was rendered speechless when she found out she had won a $1500 travel voucher for the Taupō travel agent of her choice, Flight Centre Taupō.

"I couldn't believe it! I never win anything!"

The winning entry purchase was made at Taupō Hobbies where Kylee was picking up an 8th birthday present for her motocross-mad son.

"The shop owner encouraged me to enter, I will have to visit to say thank you."

Kylee had been planning a family holiday to the Gold Coast for her husband and two boys (now 8 and 12) before lockdown kicked in.

"We're so excited that we will be able to take them using this voucher. It'll be a great time to go with them before they get too old and decide they don't want to hang out with us any more."

There were more than 2000 entries in the promotion which ran for the month of May. More than 50 businesses distributed entry cards when customers spent $20 or more in-store. Towncentre Taupō thanks the travel agents, House of Travel, Flight Centre and YOU Travel Taupō for collecting entries and all the businesses who got involved.