Kobi Paki is only 12 but already embarking on a career cutting hair. He's been training as a barber for a while and is cutting people's hair free to get better. He's done two community events this week - cutting hair for homeless people and cutting hair free of charge for those who need it with a local hairdresser. He's trying to raise money to buy some good tools.

A young Rotorua barber with dreams of owning his own business has raised enough money to buy himself the clippers he needs to make a start.

Kobi Paki, 12, featured in the Rotorua Daily Post on December 22 giving readers a breakdown of what it takes to be a good barber - including explaining the lingo like fades, tapers, the Edgar and chopsticks.

The Rotorua Intermediate student has been working at Ranolf St’s Black Diamond Barber for several months cutting hair to perfect his craft and has volunteered his services at several community events to get as many cuts under his belt as possible.

He set up a Givealittle page with the aim of raising money to buy good clippers of his own and since the article was published, hundreds of dollars were donated including one donor who gave $315.

Kobi has raised $1180 and it will be enough to get him started with some quality gear.

The clippers he’s ordering are US$715 and he’ll be able to get them in a few weeks when Givealittle staff return after the holidays.

“I was so happy to see my Givealittle page going up and up and couldn’t believe how generous people can be. It was really a great boost for me right on Christmas too.”

Kobi Paki cuts Ngakau Thomas-Bidois' hair. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said having his own top-quality clippers meant he could do “mean cuts” whenever he liked.

“I’ll be able to do more free ones at charity events too.”

His next charity event is at the Glenholme Whānau Day on January 28 at Glenholme Reserve from 11am to 3pm.

There will be free food, face painting, games, bouncy castles, and health checks and of course Kobi will be set up with his clippers ready to make children look smart as they head back to school the following week.

Kobi is one of a bunch of youngsters who work at Black Diamond Barber under the direction of experienced barber Jay Lesa.

Lesa has taken the youngsters under his wing to help teach them a trade they can use all over the world and for the rest of their lives.

Lesa is all about teaching youngsters good work ethics, manners, communications skills and being part of a real work environment.

While Kobi is part of the furniture at the barber’s now, 12-year-old Lhyrick Thomas-Bidois is also aspiring to one day get as good as Lesa with the clippers.

Lhyrick Thomas-Bidois, 12, has the gift of the gab, the work ethic and the skills to make it in the barbering industry. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lhyrick also has a Givealittle page to raise funds for his equipment and has received some generous donations reaching $825.

His mother, Tara Thomas-Bidois, said her son had loved the support he had received since featuring in the Rotorua Daily Post.

“A few people have noticed him from the paper and come up given him a hug or wished him well and told him how proud they are. It has been really beautiful to see of our community.”