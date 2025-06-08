Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Wealthy families invest heavily in private equity, UBS report finds

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW: Business with 2degrees: June 5 2025. Video / Herald NOW
Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The 2025 UBS Global Family Office Report reveals wealthy families allocate 33% to alternative assets.
  • Private equity dominates this category, making up 21% of total asset allocation.
  • Family offices have a long-term, intergenerational investment approach, similar to the NZ Super Fund.

The 2025 UBS Global Family Office Report offers some fascinating insights into how the world’s wealthiest families think about risk, time and opportunity.

UBS captured the views of 317 family office clients.

The average net worth of participating families was US$2.7 billion, with their family office teams managing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business