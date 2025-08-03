Advertisement
Should you pay down mortgage or invest? Key factors to consider

Paying down your mortgage is always free of risk, however, with investing, there is also risk. But investing on the side can be a good choice for many people, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Paying off the mortgage quickly offers a guaranteed return, free from risk and volatility.
  • Investing spare money can yield higher returns but comes with increased risk and uncertainty.
  • A balanced approach, considering personal discipline and financial goals, may be the most effective strategy.

Should I pay off the mortgage faster, or use that extra cash to invest?

This is always a common question, and it’s especially relevant today.

While mortgage rates are way down from the highs of 2023, borrowing costs are still above the average of

