Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Reserve Bank cuts OCR, economic recovery delayed but hopeful

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Business with 2degrees: Business Desk's Riley Kennedy talks butter prices, new rules cut red tape for food exporters & vital takeover coming down to the wire.
Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%, with further cuts expected to 2.5%.
  • Mortgage rates are falling, potentially easing household budgets and boosting economic activity.
  • Economic recovery is anticipated by 2026, with growth possibly leading to future OCR hikes.

New Zealand‘s long awaited economic recovery has been delayed, rather than cancelled.

A more prosperous period is likely ahead, although we do need to exercise some patience.

The Reserve Bank not only cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) last month, but it slashed its forecasts for where it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save