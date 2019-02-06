Do you have an idea to make Rotorua better that may need funding in the future? The Rotorua Trust wants to hear from you.

The trust is calling for individuals or groups to share their ideas on how to make Rotorua a better place for all.

The trust has allocated time as part of its next monthly meeting to hear from interested people or groups who have an idea, and a plan to make it happen with potential funding from the trust.

It's calling for people or groups who want to share their thoughts – whether they're innovative ideas or existing programmes which need upscaling – to register to present to their concept to trustees on February 22.

Trust chairman Stewart Edward said the presentations did not replace the regular grant cycle, which continued as normal for organisations to apply for funding, but was about getting a wider understanding of some of the ideas out there which the trust could potentially support.

"Our kaupapa is around making a better Rotorua for all. We're proud to support a whole host of great projects and initiatives, but we also want to make sure we've got a really good feel of all the ideas out there.

"Calling for these ideas will allow us to hear more about projects that might still be at the early stages and not in a place to apply for funding yet. Knowing about these early means we can work out the best way to potentially support these projects, whether that's through collaboration with other organisations or potential funding."

Edward said those interested in presenting to trustees should register by emailing their name, phone number, and a brief (three lines) outline of their idea to info@rotoruatrust.org.nz.



Registrations close at midday on February 20. Trust staff will then contact registered groups to arrange a time for their presentation to take place on February 22.