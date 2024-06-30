Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Mark Lister: Pessimists sound smart, optimists make money

By
4 mins to read
When it comes to investing being an optimist pays off, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

When it comes to investing being an optimist pays off, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

Mark Lister is Investment Director at Craigs Investment Partners.

OPINION

Gloom seems to be what sells these days.

There was a study last year which found that negative words in news headlines increased

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business