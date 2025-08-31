Advertisement
Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple dominate S&P 500, surpass four sectors – Mark Lister

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Three US tech stocks now make up more than one-fifth of the S&P 500, and such a concentration of investment brings vulnerabilities. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
THE FACTS

  • Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple make up over one-fifth of the S&P 500, surpassing four key sectors.
  • New Zealand faces a similar issue, with its top three companies comprising 35% of the NZX 50 index.
  • FTSE Russell recently changed some rules that had been in place for decades to stop a handful of stocks overwhelming its flagship indices

Three US stocks are now as big as four entire sectors. That’s not hyperbole, it’s the reality of today’s market.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple together make up more than one-fifth of the S&P 500.

To put that in perspective, it’s more than the combined size of the four

