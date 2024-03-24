Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Is it time to ditch the deposits? - Mark Lister

By
4 mins to read
In the past three years, the six-month term deposit rate has been, on average, half a per cent above the OCR, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

In the past three years, the six-month term deposit rate has been, on average, half a per cent above the OCR, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Term deposit investors have had it pretty good lately, but the clock is ticking and that’s soon to change.

Interest rates will soon be headed lower, and investors sitting comfortably on the sidelines should

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business