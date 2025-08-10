Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Inflation eases but cost of living remains high for households – Mark Lister

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Even if we can declare inflation beaten, the effects of the cost-of-living crisis still linger, Mark Lister writes. Photo / NZME

Even if we can declare inflation beaten, the effects of the cost-of-living crisis still linger, Mark Lister writes. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Inflation rose to 2.7%, slightly above Reserve Bank forecasts, nearing the top of its target band.
  • Despite lower inflation, prices continue to rise, with the CPI basket 25% above five years ago.
  • An Official Cash Rate cut to 3.00% is likely, but cost-of-living pressures remain, especially for essentials.

New Zealand’s inflation rate picked up in the June quarter, with the headline Consumers Price Index rising at an annual rate of 2.7%.

That’s the highest in a year and it was slightly above Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) forecasts.

The RBNZ won’t be too bothered by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save