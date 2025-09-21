Advertisement
Premium
Gold: The asset outperforming everything else in 2025 - Mark Lister

Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read

For the first time since 1996 gold represents a bigger share of central bank reserves than US Treasury bonds.

KEY FACTS

  • Gold has risen almost 40% in 2025, doubling in value over three years.
  • Lower interest rates and a weaker US dollar have contributed to gold’s strong performance.
  • Gold is a tangible asset that isn’t tied to any one economy or government.

Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners.

OPINION

Gold continues to be a topic of conversation across financial markets, with the precious metal rising almost 40% so far in 2025 and hitting fresh record highs.

It’s doubled in value these past three years and even outpaced

