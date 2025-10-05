Every cycle is different, as is every economic and market backdrop, but history suggests you want to be invested when rates start coming down.
That’s especially so if the Fed is cutting into a relatively solid environment where a slowdown might be imminent, but not a recession.
It’ll be an eventful period in New Zealand too, and one that will start with an Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut.
The Reserve Bank meets on Wednesday, and a cut of 0.25% is assured.
There’s also a chance of a larger 50-point cut, if the bank chooses to act decisively and proactively.
Financial market pricing is only suggesting an outside chance of that, but three of the five major banks are picking it.
If they’re right, we’ll head into Christmas with mortgage rates a touch lower and (hopefully) a pick-up in confidence and activity.
For investors, there’s every chance markets finish the year in good spirits.
If the global economy remains resilient and corporate earnings continue to grow solidly, share prices are likely to remain buoyant.
We also have seasonality on our side, with this home stretch typically a positive period for global markets.
Since 1950, the December quarter has been the strongest of all for the S&P 500, with an average return of 4.5% and an 80% hit rate of positive returns.
If that’s the case again in 2025, let’s hope some of that optimism finds its way Downunder.
