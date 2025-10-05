Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Global shares outlook: What investors can expect in the final quarter – Mark Lister

Opinion by
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners

It's been a cracking period for investors despite a spell of volatility, Mark Lister writes. Photo / 123RF

It's been a cracking period for investors despite a spell of volatility, Mark Lister writes. Photo / 123RF

The first three-quarters of the calendar year are behind us, and investors have again been well rewarded for ignoring the noise and staying the course.

It’s been a cracking period for investors, despite the volatility.

World shares fell 16% after tariff announcements in April.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save