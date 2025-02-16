As traditionally useful barometers of activity, Freightways and Port of Tauranga will be in focus.
Quarterly releases from Westpac and ANZ Bank across the Tasman will offer additional insights into the state of the New Zealand economy.
The a2 Milk Company made some great progress last year, while the NZX itself was a quietly impressive performer with a 44.2% return in 2024.
Investors will be monitoring these and the other stars of 2024 to see if their momentum can be maintained, with the likes of Infratil and Summerset still highly favoured by the analyst community.
There will be many others to watch through February and into early March.
The listed property sector is potentially nearing an inflection point with interest rates falling and tenants in a stronger position.
The “big four” electricity companies, long-time favourites of income-seeking investors, are likely to deliver a mixed bag of results.
The dry winter of last year might have dented Meridian’s earnings, while Contact’s result will be overshadowed by the Commerce Commission decision over its Manawa acquisition.
The period this reporting season will cover is close to the maximum pain point for our economy, but there are plenty of bright spots emerging.
Investors should brace themselves for another batch of uninspiring results, while putting more emphasis on the encouraging comments we hope to hear about how this year is shaping up.
Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners.