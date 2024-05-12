Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Business news: Do women really make better investors than men? - Mark Lister

By
4 mins to read
Women are more likely to follow tried and tested investing principles, while men often think they know better. Photo / 123RF

Women are more likely to follow tried and tested investing principles, while men often think they know better. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Every March in the US is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. It’s set aside to honour women’s contributions in American history.

Fidelity Investments, a large US financial services company, releases an annual

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business