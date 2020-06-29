Rotorua Aquatic Centre the perfect holiday boredom buster.

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre has something for everyone! With one of New Zealand's best outdoor 50m swimming pools, a 25m indoor pool and a family pool designed for lots of entertaining, we have aquatics fun for all ages and abilities.

Still looking for more?

Jump into our heated indoor lazy river or enjoy our Splash Pad, fantastic Interactive water fun for kids of all ages. Top this all of with a nice leisurely soak in one our bespoke indoor and outdoor spa's with temperatures ranging from 29-40 degrees.



Kick start your school holidays with our Hawaiian Luau Family FUN day!

Rotorua Aquatics Hawaiian Luau family fun day. Photo / Supplied

Fun and games for all ages, for only $5 per person get access to inflatables, bouncy castles our "world famous" mini tramp and Tarzan swing!

What's stopping you? lock Sunday the 5th of July 11.00am – 3.30pm in your calendar!



The fun doesn't stop there! Bounce your boredom away these school holidays with our inflatable fun time! Running Monday – Friday (6-17th July) get swim and inflatable access for only $5! Bring your friends, family and neighbours for the best value day out in Rotorua!

Rotorua Aquatic Inflatables. Photo / Supplied

Don't let the kids have all the fun, While visiting the Rotorua Aquatic Centre have a look around at all the health and wellbeing opportunities that are available on site, starting with the boutique gym located upstairs.

With a range of cardio and free weights available or fitness suite is the perfect place to achieve your fitness goals. Better yet, gym memberships give access to the full facility including Aqua Jogging, swimming and Spa.



Keen on aqua aerobics? We have classes for all ages and abilities, with high and low intensity options to give participants that full cardiovascular workout.



Our SwimMagic Swim School is the perfect place to look if you're keen on swimming lessons. As New Zealand's biggest swim school, developed through years of experience from swim schools around the world, SwimMagic is a revolutionary swim school programme.



The Rotorua Aquatic Centre truly does have something for everyone, so come check us out today!



www.clmnz.co.nz/rotorua-aquatic-centre