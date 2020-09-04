More than 1500 submissions have been received on Hastings District Council's proposed speed limit changes.

In July the council released the proposal to alter speed limits on 70 roads across the district.

The changes affect both whole roads and sections of roads and includes mainly speed reductions but also some increases.

The proposal came after public requests and roads identified by the New Zealand Transport Agency where speed reductions could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries.

In response to the number of submissions, which opened August 3, the council is holding further drop-in sessions.

Drop-in sessions where people can hear more about the changes will be held next week.

They will be:

Hastings District Council chambers, Tuesday, September 8, 5pm to 7pm.

Hastings South cluster: Algernon Rd, Davis Rd, France Rd, Heathcote Rd, Norton Rd, Park Rd, Railway Rd South, Railway Rd South - Rural Intersection Advance Warning Sign, Riverslea Rd South, Southland Rd, Tollemache Rd West and Wellwood Rd.

Puketapu School (708 Puketapu Rd), Wednesday, September 9, 5pm to 7pm.

Puketapu cluster and surrounding roads: Dartmoor Rd, Puketapu Rd and Vicarage Rd, Springfield Rd, Omarunui Rd and Waiohiki Rd.

Twyford and Raupare Memorial Hall (142 Twyford Rd), Thursday, September 10, 5pm to 7pm.

Twyford and Flaxmere/Omahu clusters: Carrick Rd, Curtis Rd, Evans Rd, Evenden Rd, Hill Rd, Jarvis Rd, McNab Rd, Nicholl Rd, Ormond Rd, Raupare Rd, Thompson Rd, Trotter Rd and Twyford Rd (Twyford cluster); Chatham Rd, Henderson Rd, Kirkwood Rd, Omahu Rd and Wilson Rd.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the sessions will be limited to 100 people with attendees required to sign in and physical distancing of 2m will be enforced where possible.

Submissions on the proposal close September 14.