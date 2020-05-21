Elizabeth St currently plays an important traffic distribution function for Devonport Rd, Cameron Rd and Takitimu Drive by distributing traffic travelling into the CBD on to Durham St, Grey St and Devonport Rd which provide access to Tauranga City Council-owned and private parking, service lanes and many important businesses.

It seems clear that all of the options will adversely impact on the traffic capacity of the upgraded Elizabeth St and could result in traffic redistribution into Spring St and its connections.

I would be interested to know how the council plans to manage these traffic impacts.

Alan Bickers

Tauranga

Put right off

Up until last Saturday, May 16, I liked Dawn Picken's columns, but on reading her latest comment, I am put right off by her.

Her opinions in this column are so biased.

She talks of false information and fringe views, boring facts, conspiracy theories, half-baked hypotheses, and a whole heap more.

Anti-vaccine, alternative cures, shoddy statistics - these things won't help getting over Covid-19, she states.

How does she know? Is she a health expert? She shouldn't be giving medical advice if she's not qualified to do so. Has she done some research on health?

I suggest she does before she gets tainted by President Trump, spouting untruths.

I'm glad she decided to call a plumber instead of trying to fix her leaky toilet. Leave it to the experts.

Ian Manson

Waitao

