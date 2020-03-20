The former gravel section of Mill Rd has been fully rebuilt and sealed by Whanganui District Council contractors about two weeks ahead of time.

The work, from the intersection with Rakau Rd to the intersection with Manuka St, began on January 8 and was originally scheduled for completion on April 3.

Senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the fully-sealed road will provide extra access from the Mill Rd commercial zone to and from Castlecliff. A footpath will be added as development comes on-stream.

The council is also developing stormwater infrastructure in the 120ha Mill Rd Industrial Zone, and a new water main running from Mill Rd to Clarkson Ave, via Mosston Rd, is being installed. It is expected to be completed in May. The council's website says increased business interests in Whanganui meant a stormwater expansion was necessary.

The project involves installing large concrete stormwater pipes – 1200mm, 1350mm and 1600mm – under Mill Rd and Mosston Rd.

The project is part of a wider programme of works within the council's long-term plan and water asset management plan, designed to upgrade the level of service available through the network. It will also provide connectivity to some existing properties in the Fox Rd area. Work is planned to be completed by July 31.

Temporary traffic management will be in place during the construction. No closures or detours are expected.