I'm awed by fellow taxpayers who take action in advance of a proposed government or council blunder. They're folks who try to prevent the next carpark-turned skate park like we have in the Mount, or another roading disaster such as G3 - the Great Greerton Gaffe.

These people have jobs, families, maybe even favourite shows on Netflix. Yet they leave their comfy chairs and Wi-Fi to stand in the cold for causes in which they believe.

They could be called Citizen Underdogs. It reminds me of the American animated TV series I watched as a child in the 70s and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.