ON THE ROAD

There's been a whole lot of new signs erected in Northland lately. All of them want us to do something. Two, that I'm aware of went up around Murphy's Corner, that problem piece of road heading out to Ngunguru.

A couple of years ago there was a public outcry about the dangerous sweeping corner that was a tragedy waiting to happen.

At that stage, only three minor injury crashes, one serious injury crash and no fatal crashes had been reported to Whangārei District Council.

But locals knew better. Property owner Gwen Murphy had numerous tales about almost weekly crashes on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.