Five vehicles were involved in a serious crash on the Wairoa Bridge, State Highway 2, between Te Puna and Bethlehem this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were advised of the incident at about 10.24am.

One person was in a serious condition and several others had minor injuries, she said.

There is a traffic diversion in place and police have asked motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said traffic was brought to a standstill before motorists were asked to turn around and take a detour.

He said he was impressed by the pilot of the rescue helicopter who "expertly" landed on the bridge next to the crash.

"It was a risky manoeuvre and they did it really well. I hope everyone is okay."

More to come.