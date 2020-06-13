Five vehicles were involved in a serious crash on the Wairoa Bridge, State Highway 2, between Te Puna and Bethlehem this morning.
A police media spokeswoman said police were advised of the incident at about 10.24am.
One person was in a serious condition and several others had minor injuries, she said.
There is a traffic diversion in place and police have asked motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.
A witness, who did not want to be named, said traffic was brought to a standstill before motorists were asked to turn around and take a detour.
He said he was impressed by the pilot of the rescue helicopter who "expertly" landed on the bridge next to the crash.
"It was a risky manoeuvre and they did it really well. I hope everyone is okay."
