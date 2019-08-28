It's a bad day when you lose control of your car and crash.

It's a really bad day when you lose control of your car and crash into a police car — then find out you've hit the guy who was until recently the district's top traffic cop.

That was the fate of a driver on Kerikeri's Wiroa Rd, about 500m west of Waimate North Rd, just after 10am on Wednesday.

The police car was hit just behind the front left wheel. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri police Sergeant Haydn Korach said it appeared the driver was heading west when he lost control, crossed on to the wrong side of the road and along the grass verge before hitting a post and going back on to the road.

A police car heading the opposite direction tried to take evasive action but was hit side-on, with the impact just behind the front left wheel.

It was not yet known what had caused the car to leave the road, Korach said. The investigation was continuing.

The Toyota Altezza came to rest on the verge with the damaged police car straddling the centre line. Traffic was held up for about half an hour.

Neither driver was injured but the officer was sore from the side impact.