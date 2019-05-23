Two trucks travelling in opposite directions on Northland's State Highway 1 came within centimetres of a head-on crash but instead sideswiped each other.

An empty logging truck heading north and an empty Foodstuffs truck heading south made contact with each other about 200m north of the intersection with Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapara, at 11.15am yesterday.

Hikurangi Senior Constable Pete Thomas said it was only by the narrowest of margins it was not a more serious incident.

"It was very, very lucky this wasn't more serious."

Thomas said after the impact the Foodstuffs truck ended up off the road in a ditch and flattened a few small trees before coming to a stop after travelling 100m off-road.

The driver was taken to Whangārei Hospital as a precaution and was being spoken to by officers.

The logging truck was also forced on to the roadside grass verge for about 50m before the driver was able to bring the rig back on the road.

He stopped a short distance away in a safe spot and was not injured.

The driver of the logging truck was able to keep control and stopped in a safe place. Photo / John Stone

The owners of the Foodstuffs truck had organised for it to be towed back on the road and it was anticipated the highway would be temporarily closed while the truck was recovered.

The police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team were called to the scene and investigations were continuing, Thomas said.