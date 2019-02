An ambulance has been called to The Lakes after a car crashed into another car which then hit a power pole.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called at 1.15pm to Lakes Boulevard in Pyes Pa.

A driver had driven into the back of a parked car and shunted it into a power pole, she said.

She did not have any information about the seriousness of the injuries but said paramedics had been called to the scene.