The $50,000 chandelier in the foyer should give it away.

Welcome to Bethlehem Shores in Tauranga where more than $300 million has been invested to create a "new stratosphere" of luxury-level retirement living - alongside 150 jobs.

Arvida chief executive Bill McDonald says it is aiming to transform the ageing experience in New Zealand and it couldn't build fast enough to keep up with demand.

The foyer is defined by an impressive chandelier. Photo / George Novak

The first resident moved in in 2014, and to date, 162 villas have been completed including a state-of-the-art community centre which opened last year.

This features, among other things, a 50-seat movie theatre, library, bar and cafe and games room - while the finishing touches are being put on a spa complex, that includes a 20m heated indoor swimming pool.

The movie theatre has surround sound and all the bells and whistles. Photo / George Novak

Also on the cards, yet to be built, are more than 70 villas and more than 100 care suites and living well apartments.

Fancy a tune on the piano? Photo / George Novak

McDonald said when all of those were complete, the total investment in the village would be "in excess of $300 million" alongside 150 jobs.

When it came to retirement living, McDonald said Arvida liked to take a different approach.

There are loads of places to relax including in front of the fireplaces. Photo George Novak

"We call our locations 'communities', rather than retirement villages because they're designed to encourage and support inter-generational connections that go beyond the front gate and into the real world."

The Clubhouse is a popular gathering place for residents. Photo / George Novak

Arvida's "life with soul" philosophy, embraces a holistic approach to living the best possible life.

"'An important aspect of a soulful life is being actively engaged with friends, family and other residents. The new community centre, also known as the Clubhouse, is the beating heart of Bethlehem Shores and all about living a fulfilling and stimulating life."

There is a cafe, bar and games room in the community centre otherwise known as the Clubhouse. Photo / George Novak

For a villa at Bethlehem Shores, prices range from entry-level at $795,000 all the way to premium, uninterrupted harbour view, north-facing homes for more than $2.3m - and "demand is outstripping supply".

Clare and Ian Trott say it feels like they are living at a luxury resort. Photo / Carmen Hall

Ian Trott was adamant the only way he'd be leaving his Te Puke home was "in a box".

The 82-year-old self-employed businessman and former orchardist said that view changed when he had a health scare.

His wife Clare remembers how her world turned upside down and the consequent life-changing decisions they made following it.

"We had built a new house in Te Puke which was our retirement home and we'd been there for 12 years. Ian always told me this is it and you will be taking me out of here in a box.

"Then all of a sudden we were in the middle of displaying our garden in the Garden Art Festival and he says out of the blue I don't want to be doing this any more.

"I thought, what a lovely time to be telling me but it will pass."

But Ian's health started declining and they moved into a two-bedroom villa with a media room one year ago.

A lot of discussions surrounded the decision and Clare believes more people needed to engage in the conversation earlier.

"We don't plan our retirement, we plan for everything else without thinking about that downward flow," she said.

"I think they think about it too late and then something happens to one person. I also think that most people who have not made that move worry about the money side of it and you are going to lose so much at the end of the day.

"They can't get past that and think it's a rip-off."

But the Trotts said it was a lot cheaper than maintaining their own home.

"You haven't got your rates which were costing us $100 a week or any maintenance," Ian said.

"We are absolutely loving it. It's fantastic, it is like living in a luxury resort."

Josie and Bob Maslin were the 12th residents to move into Bethlehem Shore in March 2015. Photo / Carmen Hall

Those sentiments are echoed by Josie and Bob Maslin, who were the 12th residents to move into Bethlehem Shore in March 2015.

The Maslins lived in Matua on a large section in a big home.

Bob was the Presbyterian Minister at Otumoetai and while their house was the perfect venue to hold parish get-togethers and the youth group, its size was becoming daunting.

"We felt with getting older it was time to downsize and we heard this was starting to get developed here," Bob said.

The Maslins also wanted to keep their water view which they were able to do at Bethlehem Shores.

"We have enjoyed making new friendships and there is plenty to do."

The pair are still active in the church community and say the surroundings inside and out are beautiful.

What bang will you get for your buck?

Facilities currently available or near completion:

• Full-size swimming pool and indoor spa pool.

• Fitness centre with a focus on over-65s.

• Physio room.

• 50-seat movie theatre.

• Two lounges with real-flame gas fireplaces.

• Library.

• Dance floor.

• Bar and cafe.

• Outdoor decks, BBQ area and outdoor gas fireplace.

• Upper-level vista lounge with uninterrupted views of the inner harbour.

• Games room, including full-size billiards table, tennis and cards area.

• Resident kitchen and dining area.

• Art and craft room.

• Beauty therapy and treatment rooms.

• Hairdresser.

• Meeting rooms and offices.