Bay of Plenty Times Year In Review takes a look back at 2018 and republishes some of the top stories of the year. This one was originally published in October and was one of the most-read stories on bayofplentytimes.co.nz.

A new beauty retailer and a mix of fashion and gift stores have been announced as part of Bayfair Shopping Centre's $115 million redevelopment.

The majority of stores in the first phase of the new-look shopping centre will open in November.

New beauty retailer Mecca Maxima has been announced as one of the key retailers.

Mecca Maxima, which stocks a large range of global cosmetics, skincare, hair, body and fragrance brands, will anchor an expanded mix of fashion and gift stores including Platypus Shoes and Redcurrent.

Advertisement

Men's and women's fashion stores Mirrou and Yd. will open in the existing centre as well as Barkers' new Groom Room barbershop, women's handbags and jewellery store Colette by Colette Hayman and Stirling Sports.

Artist's impression. Photo/Supplied

Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellingford said the new retail brands were among the most desirable brands in Australasia.

"By coming into Bayfair they are signalling our status as a real destination of choice, with a more sophisticated and diverse offering than ever before."

The completed Bayfair redevelopment will include an extra 50 specialty stores, fashion stores, an al fresco dining precinct, Countdown supermarket and a seven-screen, 1300-seat cinema.

Bayfair will have 150 stores when it opens in late 2019.

Ellingford said the redevelopment would mean plenty of business and employment opportunities, supplementing the "Bay of Plenty's boom".

He estimated the centre and its retailers would employ 1500 people. The redevelopment has created more than 400 construction jobs.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the introduction of new stores to the region showed the level of confidence retailers had in the area.

"It is part of us growing up as a city with better malls and bigger brands," he said. "Bayfair is a great facility and well run."

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said the new shopping brands was a result of a growing population.

"With the growth of the city there is an increasing market," he said.

Bayfair's announcement comes after the news the first 15 stores in the new enclosed mall at Tauranga Crossing will open this week.

The stores to open on Thursday include a bank, beauty therapists, homewares, electronics and a boarding store.

The next stage of the 45,000sq m mall development will open in April 2019, bringing the total number stores and eateries to more than 100.

It will include an al fresco dining terrace and garden, entertainment precinct with a six-screen movie theatre and more than 1700 carparks.

What do you hope the extension will include?

Maia Hunt, 17

"I would like to see more fashion and food shops."

Maia Hunt, 17.

Kadin Hiroa, 21

"More men's clothing shops, somewhere we can buy suits."

Kadin Hiroa, 21.

Crystal Ison, 19

"More affordable women's clothes shops. Maybe a gaming shop, that would be awesome."

Crystal Ison, 19.

Roger, 32, and Philippa, 27, Hampton

"Definitely more carparks and food places. There could be more clothes stores for kids, too."

Roger, 32, and Philippa, 27, Hampton.

Development details:

• 150 shops.

• About 1800 car parks.

• Cycle parking.

• New concept Countdown supermarket.

• United Cinemas, with seven screens, more than 1300 seats and Dolby Atmos sound system.

• Integrated al fresco dining precinct to complement the nearby cinema complex, with up to eight restaurants and casual food eateries including licensed operators.

• Modern family facilities, including additional parents' room.

• Opening late 2019.