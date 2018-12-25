Daniel Scott-Weekly, from Glenholme. Photo / Ben Fraser
I don't plan on going to the Boxing Day sales, I will try and stay away from the crowds.
Daniel Scott-Weekly
Glenholme

Glenholme resident Mary-Beth Acres. Photo / Ben Fraser
I am definitely not going Boxing Day shopping, I want to spend time with family up from Wellington.
Mary-Beth Acres
Glenholme

Utuhina resident Arti Singh. Photo / Ben Fraser
I am flying out for a vacation so I won't be shopping. I am going to India. I did not go shopping on Boxing Day last year either.
Arti Singh
Utuhina

Jessica Farrell from Utuhina. Photo / Ben Fraser
I might be going to the sales, possibly, I am not sure yet. It would be good to see what's around, there's nothing in particular I need to look for.
Jessica Farrell
Utuhina

Western Heights resident Lueaoiva Leiafaua. Photo / Ben Fraser
I am definitely coming to shop on Boxing Day. I am hoping to get a few little things for family members in Samoa. I will make the most of the sales to send something over to them.
Lueaoiva Leiafaua
Western Heights

