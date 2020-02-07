After almost 70 years working in the watch and clock-repairing industry, the time has finally come for Don Stewart to retire - and at 91, he says he's not sure what else he's going to be spending his days doing.

The "Don" of Don Stewart Jewellers Ltd passed his apprenticeship on February 24, 1950 - and has worked almost every day since in a little workshop, poring over springs and gears.

It all started when he was 9, fishing with his brother on the wharf. He slipped and fell in - and his watch took on water.

So he went down to Fenn's, the watchmaker's, to have it fixed - and "was in there so often they gave me a broom to start sweeping," Don said.

From there, his passion grew, and Tick-Tock, as he became known by his classmates, started working at Fenn's every day after school.

Over the years, sons Neville and Lawrence eventually joined the family business - Neville in 1967 and Lawrence in 1970.

The first shop, which opened in 1967. Photo / Supplied

Despite the length of time spent building the business, however, Neville said they would all be "fine" when they close for the final time.

"It's still going to be a little bit of a shock," he said.

"But the prime reason we're doing it is our age."

Lots of people were "disappointed" about their departure from the arcade, Neville said, and "a constant stream" of well-wishers had been coming into and phoning the store.

Neville said the CBD had changed "dramatically" since the shop opened.

"Everything was available within walking distance ... now you need a motorcar to go and get anything you want," he said.

"Tauranga's just grown ... it's satellited with the extra shopping centres. The CBD itself has changed and is changing, but it's still a wonderful place."

The change in the CBD hadn't precipitated their retirement, however - "not even slightly."

"This is still a successful business," he said.

"You could carry on quite comfortably for another 10 years."

They're still not sure exactly when the store will close its doors for good - but it will be at least by March 20.

It's almost impossible for the Stewarts to name a "most memorable" piece of jewellery that has come into the store.

"Large size diamonds are always a beautiful thing," Lawrence said. The largest diamond he's seen was a whopping five carats.

"Really high-class automata, music boxes - to single out one item, you can't really."