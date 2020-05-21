A Rotorua care home created colourful welcome signs to celebrate the first day of visits when the country moved to Covid-19 alert level 2.

Bupa The Gardens Care Home manager Sacha Mountfort says being able to have visits again has been an exciting time for the residents, families and staff.

"There's nothing like seeing your own family in person and catching up on the latest family news."

She says their residents have shown so much patience over levels 3 and 4.

Advertisement

"They've been full of grace, understanding and support for us.

"They know why we had to go into lockdown and now they're all just so overjoyed to be able to see their families in person again."

Sacha says Bupa The Gardens Care Home had 40 visitors between last Thursday and Sunday, which was fantastic.

When asked how things went during levels 4 and 3, Sacha said she thought it was a much more anxious time for the families.

"I'm so proud of the team because we really pulled together and were so efficient with our infection, prevention and control measures.

"Turning the TV news off after a while was also beneficial as it was non-stop Covid-19, it became a bit overwhelming for everyone.

"Switching on music, movies and keeping activities going took our minds off things."

She says they did do a lot of video and phone calls to family members, so they were scheduled in for the residents.

Advertisement

"A lot of families sent in photos so we could print them and give them to the residents."

She says it is important for the residents to be able to have visitors again as they have seen first-hand the health benefits strong family connection and regular contact can have to the wellbeing of a resident.

"At the retirement stage of life, family is more important than ever and so face-to-face visits are wonderful."