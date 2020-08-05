Shopping locally is about to get easier with all your favourite businesses lining up in the upcoming Taupō Business Showcase.

Taupō Business Chamber chairman Rory Scott said the business showcase was all about helping boost local business in the post-lockdown environment.

"The message is starting to sink in - as a community we need to support our local businesses by shopping locally," said Rory.

A broad range of businesses will be on display including professional services, hospitality industry, entertainment and activity providers, retail and industry.

"You name it, you can find a local business doing it in Taupō. From florists to fitness, builders to bikes, hotels to healthcare, business support to beers, admin to animal care," said Rory.

He expects more than 40 businesses from the Taupō District will take part in the business showcase and encourages local businesses to come along.

Free to enter and with everyone welcome, Rory says the event is timed so people can wander in on their way home.

"Grab a refreshment and stroll through to see what's on offer and connect with great businesses in the region. You never know, you may discover a business you didn't know existed."

Rory says he expects people will enjoy reconnecting with some old favourites, and says exhibitors will have free samples, expo only offers, deals and prizes up for grabs. Expo attendees aged 18 and over are eligible to go into a draw for a $500 spot prize.

"Above all, we hope attendees and exhibitors will come away with some inspiration, ideas and perhaps some expert advice," he said.

The showcase will be held at the Great Lake Centre on Tuesday, August 18 from 4pm to 7.30pm. To register as an exhibitor contact Kay Brake at kay.brake@xtra.co.nz.