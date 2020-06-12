If you want to book singer-songwriter Michaela Pointon, get in touch with Roonie!

The second-year Auckland University student and artist says her name was too difficult for people to spell and it was affecting her online presence. Recently she has rebranded and now will be known by her artistic name Roonie.

"The music industry is one of those industries where the business side and the brand are just as important as the music," says Michaela.

READ MORE:

• Tauhara top of pops

• Funk rock band Intervene wins Rotorua regional Smokefreerockquest final

• Conjuring up name just the start for budding rock stars

• First step to stardom for Rotorua acts

Advertisement

The former Tauhara College student says Roonie is also a chance to separate herself from her music. Her new song My Heart debuts June 19 and Michaela has two more singles to release shortly after and an EP (small album) planned for the end of the year.

My Heart the song and video cost Roonie about $5000 to create and is a fully produced pop song with full drum tracks and quite a wide sound. The video was produced by Dan Sharp and Geoff Ong.

"It's about loss, loneliness, being loved and how to feel yourself again. Mum always says 'oh Michaela, you are so emotional' but the song is full of colour."

This summer Michaela is planning a full band tour to New Zealand destinations. She hasn't worked out yet if they will do there and backs, or book venues back-to-back.

Taupō singer-songwriter Michaela Pointon is the artist behind brand Roonie. Photo / Roonie

"I will ask David Love (from Love Music) and grab a bass player and drum player who I met at uni. All musicians who I love playing with.

"I hope I can convince them to come on tour with me. I will say 'I'll pay you and feed you and drive you to exotic locations around New Zealand'."

Studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media Studies, Michaela says she was only at university for four weeks before the entire semester was cancelled due to Covid-19.

She can't wait to get back to the Auckland music scene. Roonie will be playing in pubs, restaurants, at weddings and for corporates, with people mainly wanting her to play her own music.

Advertisement

"The biggest compliment I get is when someone comes up to me at a gig and asks me to come and play for their function or to play at their venue."

Semester two starts at the end of July, and Michaela says doing uni online is not nearly as much fun as being there.

"I definitely got heaps done. I did my assignments and then I wrote lots of songs," said Michaela.

Focused on a music career, Michaela says producing singles and touring the country is sort of like ticking boxes for getting ahead.