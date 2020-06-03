If you have symptoms of Covid-19 and believe you need a test, Lakes District Health Board has advised that access to testing has changed.

From mid-March access for Covid-19 testing for Lakes DHB residents was through a local call centre. This number is no longer operating.

Now, people who are unwell with Covid-19 like symptoms, should call the free Covid-19 Healthline number on 0800 358 5453.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's wriggle room on moving to alert level 1 early

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield responds to claim NZ has 22nd virus death

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council proposes savage cuts in response to a $525m budget hole



Free testing is still available to people with Covid-19 symptoms, but an appointment is now not necessary.

Advertisement

The symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to common illnesses such as a cold or influenza and may be one or more of the following: cough, a high temperature, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, temporary loss of smell.

The Covid-19 testing locations remain the same. In Taupō this is at the clubrooms at the AC Baths. In Tūrangi this service has been operated by Pihanga Health and this will not change.

‌

Opening hours for the Taupō Covid-19 testing centre are: Monday-Friday 10am to 3.30pm. Saturday 9am to 12pm. Sundays closed.

Tūrangi residents should contact Pihanga Health on 384 7576 or see www.pihangahealth.co.nz/ for more options.

Lakes District Health Board acknowledged Rotorua Area Primary Health Services which alongside the health board had been operating the local 0800 number to support Lakes residents while the national call line was overloaded, saying the service provided in the midst of the pandemic has been excellent.

For all regular health problems people should continue to call their GP as they would usually.

Protecting yourself and others from Covid-19

There are simple ways to protect yourself and prevent it spreading including staying home if you're unwell, physical distancing and basic hygiene measures. This is the best defence.

Basic hygiene measures include: good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, avoid touching your face, and clean surfaces.

Advertisement

· Wash your hands with soap and water often (for at least 20 seconds) and dry thoroughly. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser and rub hands together if soap and water is unavailable.

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or cover your mouth and nose with tissues. Put them in a bin immediately.

· Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean. Surfaces may have infectious droplets.

· Clean surfaces regularly. This includes items frequently touch like door handles and phones.

· At alert level 2, it is still important to be aware of your physical distancing.