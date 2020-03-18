He loves Taupō, hates litter, and turned 80 last week.

He is John Goodman and is the latest recipient of the Harcourts Taupō Good Sorts award.

Every second Sunday, John and his wife Ali Goodman uplift their life from either Warkworth or Taupō, to move from one to the other. Having had a very busy career, John is bringing the same approach to retirement.

READ MORE:

• Review: Northern Advocate's People's Choice 'Good Sort' award finalists

• People's Choice award for community sport 'Good Sorts' closing soon

• Sporting 'Good Sorts' needed for Northland Sports Awards

• Opinion: Be counted in the 'good sorts'

Advertisement

Ali Goodman says when the couple are in Taupō, John goes out picking up litter every day.

But it was so hot over summer that instead of picking up litter from 1pm to 6.30pm each day, John had scaled back to starting at 3.30pm instead.

"I had to put my foot down, because he was staying out for too long, and not having enough water to drink."

A commendation from Harcourts details just how hard John works. He is an active member of Tidy Taupō and can usually be seen on Control Gates Hill, at Boat Harbour, at the main bus stop, throughout the CBD, and at the Tongariro Domain where he takes particular care picking up litter at the children's playground.

"Every day John comes home and says 'I am not doing this again, it's such a thankless task'. But there is no stopping him," says Ali.

Ali wishes that John would take up a more sedentary past time, but is also very proud of his efforts.

With a strong dislike of cigarette butts, at times John has recorded the vast numbers of spent butts he picked up in the CBD area. Harcourts spokesperson Stephen Johns said John had also been instrumental in highlighting the prolific damage and pollution that dropped cigarettes cause to the environment.

Taupō district mayor David Trewavas said people from out of town used to say to him, 'Gosh it's cold in Taupō', but he says now they say, 'Gosh it's lovely in Taupō'.

Advertisement

"It may be due to climate change, but it's also thanks to the hard work of volunteers like John."