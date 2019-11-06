They talk trout every day, and now well-known Tūrangi personalities are putting on an information evening for locals.

Organised by Friends of the Library, Tūrangi, Let's Talk Trout promises to be an interesting evening for anglers, environmentalists and anyone interested in the Taupō region.

Organiser Lucy Harper says Friends of the Library Tūrangi encourage and support community involvement in a wide range of activities.

Let's talk Trout features six guest speakers with the opportunity to ask questions after each presentation.

First up is Grant Alley who owns the Creel Tackle Shop and has a new book out Tongariro Te Awa: a pictorial journey. Lucy says Grant has some interesting insights into guiding anglers on the Tongariro River.

Often on the Tongariro River, Grant Alley from Creel Tackle Shop will be a guest speaker at the upcoming Let's Talk Trout evening. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Jared Goedhart from Sporting Life Tūrangi sells flies to anglers and is also a keen hunter and tramper.

"Jared is just mad about the great outdoors. His topic for the evening is historical fishing methods." says Lucy.

Find out about the Tongariro National Trout Centre from chief executive officer Bevin Severinsen and aquarist James Cooper. Bevin will share some insights into managing the native fish aquarium, and James will talk about the diet of trout in the Lake Taupō catchment.

Coastguard Tūrangi training officer Juliet Clarke will talk about the role and importance of Coastguard in the Taupō region.

A local fishing guide will provide some information on the secrets of where and how to catch big New Zealand trout.

Let's Talk Trout will be held at the Tūrangi Library, Thursday November 14. The evening begins at 5.30pm with drinks and nibbles and the presentations starting at 6pm. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to mix and mingle with the speakers. There is no charge.