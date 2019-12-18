The Rotorua Trust has dug deep into its Santa sack this Christmas to donate a whopping $10,000 to this year's Christmas Appeal.

The donation comes as an added boost for the Salvation Army's Foodbank that aims to help local families struggling to fill the pantry.

Trust chairman Stewart Edward said the cash boost would help the Salvation Army get any added extras to "compliment all the incredible donations" from the community.

"We hope it will help to get some of those extra treats to help make Christmas Day special, as well as items like meat and toiletries."

While the focus was on helping families through the festive season, Edwards said he hoped it would ensure no cupboards were left bare heading into 2020.

"We're proud to be able to compliment that generosity and help the work the Salvation Army does. We acknowledge the efforts of all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure local families aren't missing out at Christmas."

The appeal fit well with the Trust's kaupapa of helping make a better Rotorua for all, Edward said.

He said the Trust had got behind the Christmas Appeal for years and that it all came down to the support from the community that made it such a success.

"The way the entire community gets behind the appeal is a true representation of the special place we are privileged to call home."

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said the team was "really delighted" to hear about the donation.

She said donations like this were vital to allow the Foodbank to be able to purchase items that were not able to be donated and were not cheap.

This included fresh produce and meats that were so treasured by families, she said.

The Rotorua Trust had made a "wonderful contribution" to the cause every year and the team were "so grateful", she said.

The Christmas Appeal had been running for the past five weeks and wrapping up on Saturday.