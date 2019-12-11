Pupils at a local school have been working hard to collect items that will help others in the community during the festive season, and were excited to present what had been collected.

St Mary's Catholic School walked to the Salvation Army on Wednesday morning to deliver food and presents for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.



Pupil Rose Bannan, 11, said it was a combined effort of Room 1 and Young Vinnies from their school.

She said there were a lot of canned food donated, as well as gifts donated by pupils. The gifts were sorted into age groups.

They also made sure to be giving all new items, she said.

"It's a great learning opportunity for children to learn to donate things and be good citizens."

St Mary's Catholic School walking to Salvation Army with donations. Photo / Ben Fraser

Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye said St Mary's Catholic School donated about 200 cans on Wednesday, bringing their total to more than 1000 cans throughout the year.

Pupil Harrison McLeod, 11, said it was cool walking down to the Salvation Army and presenting the donations, and it was a proud feeling.

"It was a great thing to do because it's helping out the community around us."

Many school children in Rotorua have taken part in the appeal in recent weeks.



This year's fifth annual Fill the Bus broke the record for the largest haul of donations ever received, with 7166 items donated worth about $14,332.

Schools were a massive player in the event, putting on collection events and donating mammoth amounts.

There is still a week to go for people to donate to the appeal.

Until December 20, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2020.