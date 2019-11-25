So many businesses in Rotorua have stepped up to do their bit this Christmas Appeal. Coffees, Zorb rides and even workouts have been put on the table in exchange for cans from our community. Rotorua Chamber of Commerce president John McRae shares his thoughts on why it is so important for local businesses to get involved.

Coming into Christmas always feels like a panic slide into home base.

We try to juggle our business performance, staff stress and be social on top of all that.

While we work hard it is important to still try and look after ourselves and those around us.

The Deloitte team has grown to a team of nearly 50 and we are going to get behind the Salvation Army's Christmas initiative because as we count down the days to December 25th with excitement and anticipation, we often forget that many families in our community are looking towards this date with apprehension.

What can we do to help out these families? How can we ease the burden often experienced by others around this time of the year to make sure their Christmas Day is one of joy, fun and celebration?

From now until December 20, you can make a big difference to these families' lives by providing non-perishable food donations, unwrapped gifts for children or making a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

The contributions you make now will help the Sallies carry on their amazing work through the Christmas period and into 2020.

How can your business and work colleagues contribute to this amazing cause?

I encourage you to run a can drive in your office, just as we are in our Deloitte office. No matter how big or small the donations collected, your generous contribution will help make one of the most memorable days of the year a positive and happy experience for the families who need it most.

So please take a moment this festive season to head down to your local supermarket, toy store, and even pet store.

Businesses, go ahead and organise a foodbank or gift collection in your office.

Give back to your community however you can this festive season. What might seem like a small gesture to you can mean the world to someone else.