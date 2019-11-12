The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal has received its first big-ticket donation with $250 worth of groceries contributed by a local small business.

The Shine Collective, a small public relations firm on Pukuatua St, picked up the whopping donation today to give to the Salvation Army's foodbank.

Necessities like canned food, crackers, pasta and deodorant were among the haul. As well as a bunch of Christmas treats including wafers, candy canes and even the timeless Christmas mince pie.

Owner Jacky James said all of her employees lived locally and were a part of the community so it was vital they gave back.

To be able to ease the pressure that Christmas brought and lend a helping hand to those in need was a "no brainer", she said.

James said it meant a lot to know that they could help put food on the table for some families, as well spread a little bit of "Christmas cheer".

Since a small business like her own could contribute a decent amount, James said she was sure other businesses could do the same.

She has set a challenge to businesses across the city to do something for this appeal, as even the smallest thing can make a big difference.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said this donation was a "great start to the appeal" and got the team excited for what was to come.

She wanted to extend a huge thank you to the team at Shine and anyone else who had donated to the cause so far.

The challenge that Shine Collective had set was "creative" and showed their enthusiasm for the cause, she said.