Rotorua Salvation Army Corps officer Kylie Overbye believes this year's Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal to be a reflection of the community in which we live.

"The amount of food that has been donated is overwhelming," Overbye said.

"It actually makes me quite emotional, the sheer generosity of local people. Our community gives more and more each year."

In an earlier story, Overbye said generosity had not just come by way of donations, but also in the number of people who had volunteered to help with the collections.

"The amount of non-perishable items received this year made finding storage a little difficult but the additional food helped the Salvation Army give more to more people.

"And that's a good feeling."

She said one generous donation of fresh produce this year would provide Christmas lunch trimmings for hamper recipients.

"We've been blessed with a lot of extra-special Christmas treats that we have been able to put into hampers. I'm sure these treats will bring a smile to many people."

Overbye said one noticeable difference from this year's appeal to last, was the variety of donations.

"There's possibly only one area where we need to perhaps get a little creative and that is gifts for teenage boys."

If you haven't donated to the appeal already but would like to, time has almost run out.

Today and tomorrow morning things can be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Old Taupo Rd or at the Salvation Army Family Store. Also donations can be delivered to the Rotorua Daily Post office until 4pm today.

The final tally from the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is expected to be revealed on Monday. Dec 24