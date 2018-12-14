The festive month of December is whizzing by, and as a result there is just a week left to donate to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

The appeal is running until December 22, and the Rotorua Daily Post, in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Rotorua foodbank continue its good work.

As of yesterday, the running total of items which have been counted so far is 14,874.

The estimated monetary value is about $31,162.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said the generosity of the community was always amazing.

She said it was fantastic to have reached this many items at this stage.

"We get this feeling that things are becoming more challenging for families but people are still giving anyway.

"We are always truly blessed with the generosity of people's giving."

Overbye said the Salvation Army was grateful for any donations they could receive because it would always go back into the Rotorua community.

The Salvation Army is looking to give out about 120 Christmas hampers to families next week.

Overbye said as well as food items the Salvation Army had also been receiving toys and gifts for children.

Some of these have included LeapPads, soft toys and FurReal Friends.

As well as the lead-up to Christmas, after the New Year is also a busy time for the Salvation Army.

"We are very excited about how things have gone so far this year and we do encourage people to continue donating, because there is always going to be need in our community.

"The more we can acquire now, the more it will help us in coming months."