A local business is the latest to back the Rotorua Daily Post's annual Christmas appeal.

Shine Collective's Rotorua office has donated about $200 worth of groceries, said Shine managing director Jacky James.

"We did it last year because we felt it was important. Then this year we feel it's become even more important.

"We're a part of this community, we work in this community and think it's really important to make a contribution to it."

Advertisement

The Shine Collective is a communications consultancy based in Rotorua and Tauranga.

Shine Collective staff Heather Lang (left), Jacky James and Stacey Main. Photo / Stephen Parker

James said the company had donated kitchen staples but also a few extra treats to put a smile on someone's face.

"The Salvation Army does a massive amount, most of which is hidden, but they would touch a large number of our community in all sorts of different ways.

"It's about helping people experience a little bit of joy at Christmas."

Staff in Tauranga have been supporting the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Around Rotorua other businesses have been supporting the appeal with OGO, Skyline and Scope Cafe all offering their services for donations.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is under way and runs until December 22.

Run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal collects non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2019.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated is used to buy more food.